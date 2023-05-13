Menu

Crime

Man operating stolen motorcycle killed in crash on Hamilton Mountain: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 13, 2023 9:47 am
A photo of the side of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Hamilton police cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
A 33-year-old man who was operating a stolen motorcycle was fatally injured when he collided with a van at an intersection in Hamilton Friday evening, police say.

Hamilton police said it happened at around 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Upper Wentworth Street and Stone Church Road East.

A Honda motorcycle heading north collided with a southbound Chevrolet van, police said.

The motorcyclist, a Hamilton resident, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said officers later determined that the motorcycle was on file as having been stolen.

The driver of the van, a 49-year-old Hamilton woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area where the crash happened was closed for several hours as officers investigated and police are now appealing for anyone with information on the incident to contact Det. Const. Gerald Blanchard or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

HamiltonFatal CrashHamilton PoliceFatal CollisionStolen VehicleHamilton Police ServiceHamilton MountainHamilton crashHamilton collisionStolen Motorcyclemotorcyclist killed hamiltonUpper Wentworth Street and Stone Church Road East
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

