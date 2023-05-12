Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

2 endangered spotted owls found dead after release into B.C. forest

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2023 7:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Emergency order to protect northern spotted owl in B.C.'
Emergency order to protect northern spotted owl in B.C.
Federal Environment Minister Stephen Guilbeault is reportedly recommending an emergency order to protect the northern spotted owl in B.C. habitat critical to the animals survival. – Feb 24, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two northern spotted owls that had been released into a British Columbia forest last year have been found dead, potentially reducing the known wild population in the province to a single female.

Spuzzum First Nation Chief James Hobart says in a joint statement issued with the government and Jasmine McCulligh, facility co-ordinator for the Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program, that the two male birds’ remains were found with their GPS trackers in early May.

Nathan Cullen, minister of water, land and resource stewardship, says the cause of the released birds’ death is unknown, but could include physical injury, predation, disease or starvation.

Click to play video: 'Month of Giving Back: Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC'
Month of Giving Back: Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC

Hobart calls the deaths “devastating,” and says efforts will be made to retrace the birds’ final days to work out what could have been done differently.

Story continues below advertisement

A third male owl that had been released with the others last August was found injured near train tracks in October after potentially colliding with a train. It has since recovered but remains in the breeding program’s facility in Langley.

McCulligh says that despite the birds’ deaths, her team would use the experience to help move the breeding and release program forward.

She says “countless hours” had been spent nurturing the owls, as she recalled the “exciting and rewarding moment” of their release near the Spuzzum First Nation, about 200 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

“Although this is clearly not the result we had wished for, we are committed to learning as much as we can from this experience,” she says in the statement issued Friday.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'B.C. wildlife rescue centre hopes California visitor will help local population of spotted owls'
B.C. wildlife rescue centre hopes California visitor will help local population of spotted owls

McCulligh had said in February that the release of the male trio had brought the confirmed wild population to four, with a single female known to exist.

Story continues below advertisement

Cullen says in Friday’s statement that the government and its partners were doing everything they could to help spotted owls recover, supporting the world’s only captive breeding and release program.

Protection of spotted owls has fuelled decades-long disputes between environmental groups and the forest industry as their future is often tied to saving old-growth forests where the birds live.

When the birds were released last year, the Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship said it was a “historic milestone,” crediting a partnership between the breeding program and the Spuzzum First Nation.

More on Science and Tech
BC wildlifeNathan CullenWildlife conservationOld-growth forestsBC Endangered Speciesnorthern spotted owlsowl conservationSpuzzum First Nation
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers