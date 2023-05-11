Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley to undergo hamstring procedure in England

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto FC’s injured list continues to grow in size and severity.

“The longest I’ve ever had, by far,” veteran coach Bob Bradley said after training Thursday.

Bradley revealed that captain Michael Bradley, his son, was scheduled to leave for England later in the day to undergo a procedure Saturday in London on his hamstring. The procedure will be done by Dr. Ernest Schilders, considered a world-leading expert in adductor and groin problems in athletes.

The 35-year-old midfielder has not played since April 8, missing the last five games, with the injury taking longer than expected to heal.

“When he didn’t respond as quickly as originally thought. his images were sent to some different doctors including Dr. Schilders. And then by the time we put all the information together, this was the course of action,” said Bob Bradley.

Michael Bradley is due to return to Toronto on Monday. As to his return to action, that is up in the air.

“I don’t know,” said Bob Bradley. “They might say eight to 10 weeks, kind of thing, but that depends.”

Michael Bradley had played every minute this season prior to the injury, which snapped a run of 42 consecutive league starts.

Midfielder Alonso Coello is the latest to join the walking wounded, limping off in the 22nd minute of Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship quarterfinal.

“It’s a fairly serious ankle injury that will have him out for a number of weeks,” Bob Bradley said of the 23-year-old Spanish rookie who has impressed in filling in for Michael Bradley.

Toronto (2-3-6) and Montreal (4-6-0) meet again Saturday, this time in MLS play at Saputo Stadium.

Midfielders Jonathan Osorio (knee) and Victor Vazquez (foot) are out for a while. Centre backs Matt Hedges, Shane O’Neill and Sigurd Rosted and forward Jordan Perruzza are also dealing with injury issues while fullback Cristian Gutierrez is recovering from a non-CVID illness.

“It’s frustrating, because I think a number of those guys are guys that when they’re on the field, they make a big difference” said Bradley

O’Neill is out with a lower body injury. Rosted took a knock to the ribs in an awkward fall against Montreal.

“I don’t believe there’s any fracture but he’s sore today,” said Bradley. “He’s a question-mark.”

Hedges came back from a concussion-related absence only to exit during the warm-up prior to the 2-0 loss to visiting New England last Saturday, feeling something amiss in his lower leg. While Hedges sat out Tuesday’s cup game, Bradley said Thursday the issue was minor.