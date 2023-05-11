OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in shooting in eastern Ontario community

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say one officer died and two others were injured after a shooting in a small community just outside of Ottawa.

Police said that just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, officers from the Russell County OPP detachment were called to a home on Laval Street in Bourget, Ont., about 50 kilometres east of Ottawa, after someone reported a disturbance and said they heard a gunshot.

Three officers had arrived at the home and were all shot by the person at the home, police said.

All three were taken to a hospital in Ottawa where one of the officers later died.

The other two officers are still in hospital recovering, police said.

A suspect has been taken into custody and there is no risk to public safety, investigators said.

