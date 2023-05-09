Menu

Traffic

Winnipeg driver killed in three-car pileup on Highway 59

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 2:35 pm
RCMP St- Pierre-Jolys detachment.
RCMP St- Pierre-Jolys detachment. RCMP / File
A driver from Winnipeg is dead after a three-vehicle crash Monday evening in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot near Grande Pointe, Man.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to Highway 59 at Oak Grove Road just before 6 p.m., where the woman, 52, was declared dead on-scene.

According to police, she was travelling east on Oak Grove and crossing the highway when she collided with a southbound vehicle — which was rear-ended by another southbound vehicle.

The other two drivers, men aged 18 and 24, were treated at the scene. Police said speed and alcohol aren’t believed to be factors in the pileup.

St-Pierre Jolys RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

