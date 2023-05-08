Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Report of woman being dragged into wooded area prompts police search in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 3:48 pm
Police vehicles in a parking lot off of a wooded area on a sunny day. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at the Wellington Road entrance to Westminster Ponds on May 8, 2023. Marshall Healey/Global News
Officers are combing through Westminster Ponds on Monday after receiving a call from someone claiming to have seen a woman being dragged into the forested area in south London, Ont., by two men.

London police warned the public Monday afternoon that they could expect a heavy police presence in the area and also asked any members of the public who may have seen or heard anything to contact police.

“Due to the size and terrain of the area, the search is in its early stages and is anticipated to continue for some time,” police said shortly after 3 p.m., at which point officers had already been in the area for over three hours.

A picture of a map of Westminster Ponds. View image in full screen
Due to the size of Westminster Ponds, police said they expected officers to remain in the area for “some time.” Marshal Healey/Global News

Police say they received a single call at roughly 11:40 a.m. Monday from someone who said they saw a woman being dragged into Westminster Ponds off of Southdale Road East by two men.

The woman was described as roughly 20 years old with a medium build and long, brown hair, police said, and was wearing a black sports bra, tight blue jeans and flat shoes that may have been sandals.

London PoliceWellington RoadSouthdale Road EastWestminster pondspolice searching woodssearch for womanwoman dragged into woods
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

