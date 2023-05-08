Report of woman being dragged into wooded area prompts police search in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Officers are combing through Westminster Ponds on Monday after receiving a call from someone claiming to have seen a woman being dragged into the forested area in south London, Ont., by two men.

London police warned the public Monday afternoon that they could expect a heavy police presence in the area and also asked any members of the public who may have seen or heard anything to contact police.

“Due to the size and terrain of the area, the search is in its early stages and is anticipated to continue for some time,” police said shortly after 3 p.m., at which point officers had already been in the area for over three hours.

View image in full screen Due to the size of Westminster Ponds, police said they expected officers to remain in the area for “some time.” Marshal Healey/Global News

Police say they received a single call at roughly 11:40 a.m. Monday from someone who said they saw a woman being dragged into Westminster Ponds off of Southdale Road East by two men.

The woman was described as roughly 20 years old with a medium build and long, brown hair, police said, and was wearing a black sports bra, tight blue jeans and flat shoes that may have been sandals.