Kingston Frontenacs to host orientation camp this weekend

The rink at the Leon’s Centre is still frozen, and even though the Frontenacs season ended last month, the ice will see a lot of action over the weekend as the Fronts host their annual orientation camp.

It’s a big weekend for the Kingston Frontenacs and their most recent draft picks’ as Fronts brass will be sizing up their current pool of prospects.

“Certainly they’re guys we have a lot of high hopes for. For the next three or four seasons. so we do have to look at the whole picture,” said Kory Kooper, general manager.

Some 34 players will suit up for the prospects camp, which is meant to evaluate the best and brightest future Frontenacs.

“Maybe more important than all of that is just seeing the facility, seeing our dressing room with some of the amenities we have inside the building,” Kooper said. “And even more so, (seeing) the city of Kingston as a whole. For some of these players, it’s their first time in Kingston and we want to showcase what a great spot it is to play hockey.”

With a strong enough showing, some of the players could find themselves wearing black and gold come September.

With over-agers departing the team and some players expected to go pro, there’s a good chance that spots will open up on the main roster.

“Maybe between two and four,” Kooper said. “But the reality is, we’re icing the best team possible. So if these players come in and outplay a player who was here previously then good on them, that’s what we’ll have to move forward with. For our side of it, it’s better to have those decisions.”

Also participating in the camp will be the Frontenacs’ top picks from last month’s priority selection draft.

Tyler Hopkins, Ethan Weir and Xander Velliaris were introduced to the city on draft day and will be looking to make an impression on Frontenacs management and coaching staff.

The orientation camp will wrap up Sunday with an inter-squad match-up.

The Frontenac are hoping their fans will make their way to the Leon’s centre to take in the action and see the next group of players to wear the black and gold.