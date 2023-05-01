Police seize weapons, drugs and cash after stopping suspicious vehicle in Winnipeg

Police say they have seized weapons, drugs and cash after stopping a suspicious vehicle in Winnipeg.
On Friday at 9 a.m. officers were near the intersection of Century Street and Saskatchewan Avenue for reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Police say officers found the vehicle and the men who were occupying it, one of whom was wanted on an outstanding Canada-wide warrant. A recent bulletin issued by the Manitoba Criminal Intelligence Centre (MCIC) assisted in identifying the wanted man.
A search of both men and the vehicle resulted in the seizure of the following items, police say:
- modified 12-gauge shotgun
- ammunition
- two knives
- approximately 35 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $3,500)
- 96 Xanax pills (estimated street value $650)
- $6,800 cash
A 23-year-old and a 30-year-old both from Winnipeg are facing many charges and have been detained in custody.
