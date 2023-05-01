Menu

Crime

Police seize weapons, drugs and cash after stopping suspicious vehicle in Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 2:18 pm
Police say they have seized weapons, drugs and cash after stopping a suspicious vehicle in Winnipeg. . View image in full screen
Police say they have seized weapons, drugs and cash after stopping a suspicious vehicle in Winnipeg. . Shane Gibson/Global News
Police say they have seized weapons, drugs and cash after stopping a suspicious vehicle in Winnipeg.

On Friday at 9 a.m. officers were near the intersection of Century Street and Saskatchewan Avenue for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police say officers found the vehicle and the men who were occupying it, one of whom was wanted on an outstanding Canada-wide warrant. A recent bulletin issued by the Manitoba Criminal Intelligence Centre (MCIC) assisted in identifying the wanted man.

A search of both men and the vehicle resulted in the seizure of the following items, police say:

  • modified 12-gauge shotgun
  • ammunition
  • two knives
  • approximately 35 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $3,500)
  • 96 Xanax pills (estimated street value $650)
  • $6,800 cash

A 23-year-old and a 30-year-old both from Winnipeg are facing many charges and have been detained in custody.

