Police seize weapons, drugs and cash after stopping suspicious vehicle in Winnipeg

Police say they have seized weapons, drugs and cash after stopping a suspicious vehicle in Winnipeg.

On Friday at 9 a.m. officers were near the intersection of Century Street and Saskatchewan Avenue for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police say officers found the vehicle and the men who were occupying it, one of whom was wanted on an outstanding Canada-wide warrant. A recent bulletin issued by the Manitoba Criminal Intelligence Centre (MCIC) assisted in identifying the wanted man.

A search of both men and the vehicle resulted in the seizure of the following items, police say:

modified 12-gauge shotgun

ammunition

two knives

approximately 35 grams of cocaine (estimated street value $3,500)

96 Xanax pills (estimated street value $650)

$6,800 cash

A 23-year-old and a 30-year-old both from Winnipeg are facing many charges and have been detained in custody.

