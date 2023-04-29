Vancouver police major crimes probing ‘suspicious’ Kitsilano Showboat fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver police major crime section has taken over the investigation into the Kitsilano Showboat fire which gutted the iconic stage.

Police said fire investigators deemed the blaze suspicious but no cause has been determined.

The Kitsilano Showboat, which has been in operation since 1935, caught fire just after midnight on April 22.

The Vancouver Park Board facility sustained major damage to its dressing room, backstage area and façade.

A GoFundMe has raised around half of the $50,000 goal to help the non-profit Kitsilano Showboat Society recover its losses, and continue to showcase local and international talent.

The park board has vowed to help get the outdoor stage back up and running.

Vancouver Park Board commissioner Tom Digby said it is a sad day for the Kitsilano community, back on April 22.

“The community is really saddened and it’s a huge disappointment,” Digby said.

“It is entirely a volunteer show and since 1935 the Vancouver Showboat has been holding free events for the community.”

The Kitsilano Showboat hasn’t missed a season since 1935 and volunteers have said they are determined to get it rebuilt in time for summer performances.

The showboat runs every summer from June to August, providing free multicultural entertainment to Vancouver residents and visitors.

“It was a huge shock. I have been a volunteer down here for 65 years,” said Barry Leinbach, Kitsilano Showboat’s president.

No one was injured in the fire according to Vancouver firefighters.