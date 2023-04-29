Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police major crimes probing ‘suspicious’ Kitsilano Showboat fire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted April 29, 2023 7:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Kitsilano Showboat gutted by overnight fire'
Kitsilano Showboat gutted by overnight fire
A Vancouver entertainment tradition for nearly nine decades is in need of major renovations after a devastating fire. The Kitsilano Showboat has never missed a season and as Kristen Robinson reports, the volunteers behind the non-profit are determined to bring the amateur stage back this summer - with the community's help.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Vancouver police major crime section has taken over the investigation into the Kitsilano Showboat fire which gutted the iconic stage.

Police said fire investigators deemed the blaze suspicious but no cause has been determined.

The Kitsilano Showboat, which has been in operation since 1935, caught fire just after midnight on April 22.

Click to play video: 'Chance of drought looms with rainfall well below average in parts of B.C.'
Chance of drought looms with rainfall well below average in parts of B.C.

The Vancouver Park Board facility sustained major damage to its dressing room, backstage area and façade.

Story continues below advertisement

A GoFundMe has raised around half of the $50,000 goal to help the non-profit Kitsilano Showboat Society recover its losses, and continue to showcase local and international talent.

The park board has vowed to help get the outdoor stage back up and running.

Vancouver Park Board commissioner Tom Digby said it is a sad day for the Kitsilano community, back on April 22.

“The community is really saddened and it’s a huge disappointment,” Digby said.

“It is entirely a volunteer show and since 1935 the Vancouver Showboat has been holding free events for the community.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Puppies rescued from burning building in Surrey'
Puppies rescued from burning building in Surrey

The Kitsilano Showboat hasn’t missed a season since 1935 and volunteers have said they are determined to get it rebuilt in time for summer performances.

Story continues below advertisement

The showboat runs every summer from June to August, providing free multicultural entertainment to Vancouver residents and visitors.

“It was a huge shock. I have been a volunteer down here for 65 years,” said Barry Leinbach, Kitsilano Showboat’s president.

No one was injured in the fire according to Vancouver firefighters.

More on Crime
vancouver policeVPDVancouver Park BoardKitsilanoKitsilano BeachKitsilano ShowboatKitsilano Showboat fireVancouver police major crime unit
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers