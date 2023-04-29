Collision in Richmond Hill, Ont. sends 4 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been injured in a collision involving three vehicles in Richmond Hill, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Saturday a portion of Major Mackenzie Drive, between Bathurst Street and Don Head Village Boulevard, was closed because of a serious crash.

Local police told Global News that three vehicles were involved in the collision. Officials said a total of four people were injured — two were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, while the others suffered minor injuries.

Police expected the road to be closed for several hours.