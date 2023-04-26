Man, 22, charged with murder in connection with fatal Toronto shooting

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on April 15, at around 4:52 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive area.
Police said a man was found shot in an apartment building.
Officers said emergency personnel provided life-saving measures.
According to police, the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
He was later identified as 38-year-old Tola Paul from Kitchener.
Police said on Wednesday, 22-year-old Earlan Clovis from Toronto was arrested.
He has been charged with second-degree murder.
Officers Clovis appeared in court on Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
