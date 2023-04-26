No access to Roos Island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park as campers prepare to move

The City of Kitchener says that access to Roos Island is temporarily restricted as those living in the encampment move on to other areas in the coming days.

It says that six people are currently living on the island in Victoria Park and most have voluntarily chosen to move into other housing options that have been offered to them.

“To ensure the safety of both individuals on the island and staff during this transition period, and to protect the privacy of people as they prepare to move, a gate has been installed at the Roland Street bridge,” the city said in a release. “Access on and off the island will be managed by third-party security.”

Kitchener says that those living on the island in the city’s main park, those supporting them and city staff will be allowed past the gate.

“The safety and best interests of Roos Island campers has been a priority for the City since the encampment was established,” the city stated.

“Staff will continue to work with any remaining campers to secure alternative housing. New campers will not be allowed to set up on the island or elsewhere in Victoria Park.“

The city says it is hoping to return the island to its intended use as a public space for all residents.

The Heritage Bridge was recently closed as they city did maintenance work on it and the city says work is also needed on the island as it plans to reopen the space in stages this summer.

Global News has reached out to the city to find out how many campers will remain after the move and what will happen to them if they choose to stay. This story will be updated when we receive a response.