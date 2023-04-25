Manitoba welcomes North Dakotans seeking medical services in wake of abortion ban

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is welcoming North Dakotans who may be seeking medical services in the wake of the abortion ban.

The province says anyone can access abortion services, in light of the law that bans nearly all abortions in North Dakota.

The U.S. state signed the law this week and now Manitoba will allow non-residents to access its medical services.

The province says anyone can get a surgical abortion, with different sites offering services based on gestation periods.

Additionally, an abortion pill is available for patients, up to a gestational period of nine weeks.

Non-residents may return to Manitoba after an abortion if they require a follow-up and it is not available to them where they reside.

For these services, the costs will have to be either out of pocket or reimbursed through private insurance claims.

The places offering these services are Women’s Health Clinic (up to 16 weeks gestation), HSC Women’s Hospital (up to 19 weeks and six days gestation) or Brandon Regional Health Centre (up to 19 weeks and six days gestation).