Share

Canada

In photos: Thousands demonstrate in Montreal for Earth Day

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 23, 2023 2:29 pm
Thousands in Montreal celebrate Earth Day
WATCH: Thousands gathered in Montreal on Saturday to demonstrate and demand more action be taken to fight the climate crisis. Global's Elizabeth Zogalis has more.
People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal, Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal, Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal, Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal, Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

READ MORE: ‘Climate impacts are here’: Earth Day 2023 marked by demonstrations worldwide 

People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal, Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal, Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

 

