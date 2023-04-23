In photos: Thousands demonstrate in Montreal for Earth Day

11 View image in gallery mode People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal, Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. 11 View image in gallery mode People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal, Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. 11 View image in gallery mode People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. READ MORE: ‘Climate impacts are here’: Earth Day 2023 marked by demonstrations worldwide 11 View image in gallery mode People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. 11 View image in gallery mode People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. 11 View image in gallery mode People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal, Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. 11 View image in gallery mode People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. 11 View image in gallery mode People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. 11 View image in gallery mode People take part in a demonstration for social and climate justice in Montreal on Saturday, April 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. Trending Now Why is there an increase of violence in Canadian public libraries? Grown man has full-blown tantrum over crying baby on airplane Story continues below advertisement 1:52 Earth Day 2023: Climate change protesters demand action in U.S., U.K. demonstrations Earth Day 2023: Climate change protesters demand action in U.S., U.K. demonstrations How to help our planet on Earth Day Earth Day: Sustainable travel tips Thousands in Montreal celebrate Earth Day Previous Video Next Video
Comments