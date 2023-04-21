Menu

Canada

Discredited Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond returns honorary degree from N.B. university

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2023 3:13 pm
Turpel-Lafond reacts to removal of award from B.C. Civil Liberties Association
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond is speaking out after the B.C. Civil Liberties Association revoked an award it gave her in 2020. The association says it revoked her Reg Robson award because its board members believed she falsified her claims to Cree ancestry – Mar 10, 2023
Former judge and law professor Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited, has returned another honorary degree.

A statement from Kim Fenwick, the acting president and vice-chancellor of St. Thomas University in Fredericton, says the former British Columbia representative for children and youth “voluntarily relinquished” the honorary degree.

The statement says a university committee reviewed documents related to questions about misrepresentation of Turpel-Lafond’s academic resume and Indigenous heritage and contacted her to offer the opportunity to respond.

Read more: Turpel-Lafond returns honorary degree granted by Simon Fraser University in B.C.

Fenwick’s statement says she opted to return the degree, a decision St. Thomas University has accepted.

Turpel-Lafond has already returned degrees from a number of universities in British Columbia and Ontario, while McGill University, Carleton University and the University of Regina have rescinded awards granted to her.

The Indigenous Women’s Collective, which has called on Governor General Mary Simon to strip Turpel-Lafond of her Order of Canada, has said she should not be given the opportunity to return awards and the institutions that granted them should instead complete their investigations.

Trending Now

Read more: Turpel-Lafond ‘satisfied’ with identity, past work

Turpel-Lafond did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

In a statement to The Canadian Press in March, she said she was satisfied with her past work, identity and self-worth, and she found it “liberating” to be freed of honours to permit her to “focus on what really matters” in her life.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2023.

New Brunswick Indigenous St. Thomas Mary Ellen Turpel Lafond St. Thomas University Indigenous Ancestry Turpel Lafond
© 2023 The Canadian Press

