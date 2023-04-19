Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London Police: ‘Evidence’ of shots fired at hotel along Dundas Street

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted April 19, 2023 6:30 pm
A large police presence was seen on Dundas Street in the east end of the city on April 19, 2023. View image in full screen
A large police presence was seen on Dundas Street in the east end of the city on April 19, 2023. Marshall Healey/980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

London police confirmed late Wednesday afternoon they discovered evidence of shots being fired near the Travelodge Hotel along Dundas Street between Wavell Street and Speight Boulevard.

Heavy police presence was on scene in the area shortly after 4:45 p.m. when police say they first received reports of shots being fired. Once on scene, police confirm they found evidence of a gun being discharged.

Read more: London, Ont. man charged after city bus crashes into mall construction site: police

Police say no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made as of publishing time.

Trending Now

“You can expect to see a heavy police presence in the area to ensure public safety and our own safety as we continue to investigate the incident,” said London Police Service Const. Travis Buckle on scene Wednesday shortly before 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

More on Crime
ShootingLondonLondon OntarioLondon PoliceLdnontLondon Police ServiceDundas Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers