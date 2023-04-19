London Police: ‘Evidence’ of shots fired at hotel along Dundas Street

Send this page to someone via email

London police confirmed late Wednesday afternoon they discovered evidence of shots being fired near the Travelodge Hotel along Dundas Street between Wavell Street and Speight Boulevard.

Heavy police presence was on scene in the area shortly after 4:45 p.m. when police say they first received reports of shots being fired. Once on scene, police confirm they found evidence of a gun being discharged.

Police say no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made as of publishing time.

“You can expect to see a heavy police presence in the area to ensure public safety and our own safety as we continue to investigate the incident,” said London Police Service Const. Travis Buckle on scene Wednesday shortly before 6 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.