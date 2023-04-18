Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Caution advised as police warn of fraudulent Winnipeg Whiteout tickets

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 5:08 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Police Service is warning against fraudulent tickets to the Winnipeg Whiteout street party.

In a press release on April 18, the WPS said people have reported being scammed after purchasing tickets through unknown sellers using online advertising platforms. The victims of the scam said that once they paid money, they didn’t receive their promised tickets.

Read more: Wealth of connections between Jets, Golden Knights with playoffs set to begin

The police service advised caution when purchasing tickets online. Any tickets sold on online platforms, such as resellers, can be unverifiable and fraudulent.

Read more: ANALYSIS — Winnipeg Jets set for unpredictable first-round playoff series

True North Sports and Entertainment said tickets are sold out for games 3 and 4 of the Winnipeg Jets‘ series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Jets fans to gather on Donald Street, True North Square for playoff parties'
Jets fans to gather on Donald Street, True North Square for playoff parties
PoliceWinnipeg JetsJetsWPSVegas Golden KnightsStreetWinnipeg WhiteoutwhiteoutGolden Knights
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers