Caution advised as police warn of fraudulent Winnipeg Whiteout tickets

The Winnipeg Police Service is warning against fraudulent tickets to the Winnipeg Whiteout street party.
In a press release on April 18, the WPS said people have reported being scammed after purchasing tickets through unknown sellers using online advertising platforms. The victims of the scam said that once they paid money, they didn’t receive their promised tickets.
The police service advised caution when purchasing tickets online. Any tickets sold on online platforms, such as resellers, can be unverifiable and fraudulent.
True North Sports and Entertainment said tickets are sold out for games 3 and 4 of the Winnipeg Jets‘ series against the Vegas Golden Knights.
