Elver fishing season halted, Maritime fishers say Ottawa not doing enough to protect industry

In the midst of a lucrative fishing season the Department of Fisheries and Oceans has put a halt to all elven fishing in the Maritimes.

It’s the second time in three years and there’s growing frustration from commercial fishers.

“There were some problem areas that needed to be targeted and the minister could have done so in this fishery management order rather than shut down the entire fishery,” said Michel Samson, lawyer for the Wine Harbour Fishery.

The order prohibiting fishing for baby eels signed by the Minister of Fisheries and Oceans on Saturday says that there’s been a significant number of people fishing for eels “outside the authorized fishery” and that it’s creating a situation “where estimated elver removals are impacting conservation of the species.”

The order also notes that there have been “conflicts on the water” which have “escalated to threats of violence”.

Samson says the closure is divesting for his clients who hold licences, allowing them to catch just over 1,000 kilograms of elven.

“Because of the closure that was arbitrarily done by the minister, they’ve only been able to catch 33 kilograms,” Samson said.

Samson say if the issue is with illegal fishing, it’s up to DFO to address that issue.

“Early enforcement, seizure of vehicles, seizure of equipment, having officers present on the rivers at nighttime when this fishing takes place,” he said.

“By closing off the commercial fishery, DFO has removed the eyes and ears so this is going to lead to more chaos, more illegal fishing.”

Increase in illegal fishing

Brian Giroux is a manager partner of the Shelburne Elven Group and is also disappointed in the closure, though he notes that his group is less impacted. The season starts on the south shore in Nova Scotia so they’ve had more of a chance to fish, but he says even they would have liked to keep going.

“We haven’t caught our quota,” he said. “There’s still some remaining.”

Giroux says in recent years there have been more concerns around illegal fishing, noting that the number of people out fishing each night has been increasing.

“It was a real battle to get fishing,” he said.

“People bothering us, we didn’t have as many of the problems as other areas but sometimes 40-50 people on a river unauthorized, totally unauthorized setting fyke nets and dipping and fighting amongst themselves.”

Grioux says the biggest challenge has been the lack of enforcement from DFO.

“They were watching but they’re not laying charges, they’re giving people warnings, warnings, warnings,” said Giroux.

In 2020 DFO halted the season due to safety concerns and last year Giroux says DFO withdrew any enforcement efforts in May “citing a danger to fisher officers.”

“We said, well what’s going on here? You guys have guns, we don’t have guns, this is our workplace.”

Samson also noted the lack of enforcement has been a growing problem.

“They said that they had a plan and that this wasn’t going to happen, and they had the resources,” said Samson.

“This [closure] was FDFO acknowledging that they lost control, they didn’t have the proper enforcement to keep this as a regulated fishery and because of the early closure almost half of the quota has not been caught by licensed fishers.”

Residents near fishing areas worry about safety

The growing interest in the lucrative industry isn’t only a concern to commercial fishers. Residents who live near popular fishing spots say they’re concerned about their safety.

Ann and David Gagnon live near the Hubbards River and say this year there has been a noticeable increase in the number of people fishing, and they worry that many of them are there illegally.

“We witnessed two men with hooded balaclava masks, and their licence plates were covered,” said Ann Gagnon.

The couple have tried contacting RCMP and DFO on numerous occasions but say RCMP only came out once and told them unless there was violence or trespassing they wouldn’t be able to do anything.

“It’s almost a free for all, it reminds me of reading of the Alaska gold rush,” said David Gagnon.

“Everyone hears about this and they’re scrambling to come down and grab as many of these things as possible.”

And there has been growing violence. Fishers have reported seeing other fishers with guns, knives, and tasers, and last week two men were arrested following a violent altercation in Hubbards where a man was assaulted with a pipe.

The Gagnons say while things have calmed down since DFO put a halt to the season on Saturday, they worry that it is not a permanent solution.

“What steps are they going to put in place for next season so they can keep residents safe?”