Teen girl arrested after man in his 50s stabbed in Laval, Que.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested early Monday morning after a man in his 50s was stabbed at his home overnight Sunday.

Police say a 911 call was placed just after midnight for the incident that happened on Blaise Street in Laval’s Fabreville district.

Authorities rushed the man to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds. He remains in stable condition.

The teenage girl was arrested at the scene and will meet with investigators. She is expected to appear in youth court Monday and could face an attempted murder charge.

Laval police could not confirm the relationship between the victim and the minor.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.