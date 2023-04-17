Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen girl arrested after man in his 50s stabbed in Laval, Que.

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 3:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Laval police arrest goes viral after multiple failed stun gun attempts'
Laval police arrest goes viral after multiple failed stun gun attempts
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 16-year-old girl was arrested early Monday morning after a man in his 50s was stabbed at his home overnight Sunday.

Police say a 911 call was placed just after midnight for the incident that happened on Blaise Street in Laval’s Fabreville district.

Authorities rushed the man to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds. He remains in stable condition.

READ MORE: Anesthesiologist charged with manslaughter after patient’s death in Quebec

The teenage girl was arrested at the scene and will meet with investigators. She is expected to appear in youth court Monday and could face an attempted murder charge.

Laval police could not confirm the relationship between the victim and the minor.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Laval police investigate suspicious death of 7-year-old girl'
Laval police investigate suspicious death of 7-year-old girl
PoliceAssaultTeenLaval policeTeenagerlaval stabbingSainte-Roseteen stabbingFabrevillelaval teen stabbing

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers