National

Politics

Manitoba premier focuses on crime, taxes in speech to Tory party members

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2023 11:42 am
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson focused on crime and taxes as she spoke to Progressive Conservative party members. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson focused on crime and taxes as she spoke to Progressive Conservative party members.
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson focused on crime and taxes as she spoke to Progressive Conservative party members at the party’s annual general meeting.

Stefanson told members they should be very concerned about what might happen if the opposition New Democrats win the election slated for Oct. 3.

She accused the NDP of having a secret plan to raise taxes, and said an NDP government would be soft on crimec, both claims that the NDP have denied.

Read more: Manitoba pumps $3.6M from budget 2023 into downtown Winnipeg safety

The Tories showed signs of gearing up for an election by letting party members listen to a new radio advertisement.

Stefanson also revealed new Tory banners with the slogan “Fighting for Manitobans.”

The Tories have been trailing the NDP in opinion polls for more than two years, and ended 2022 with less money in the bank than the NDP.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

