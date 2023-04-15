Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect uttered anti-Asian slurs, assaulted victim causing serious injury: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 15, 2023 2:24 pm
A man sustained serious injuries in a hate-motivated incident around Olive and Doris avenues, Toronto police say. View image in full screen
A man sustained serious injuries in a hate-motivated incident around Olive and Doris avenues, Toronto police say. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police are in the early stages of an investigation after a man was reportedly assaulted by someone who hurled racial slurs at him.

In a tweet, Toronto police said that an assault was reported in the area of Doris and Olive avenues in Toronto just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers received reports that a man had assaulted someone and uttered racial slurs. Toronto paramedics said a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Toronto police record rise in hate crimes, including against Asian Canadians

Toronto police told Global News that the suspect had used anti-Asian slurs. They said that, although a knife was reportedly involved, early signs suggest the incident would be considered aggravated assault.

Police said the suspect was around five-foot-eight in height with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and jeans.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators had not been assigned to the case as of 9 p.m. on Friday evening, but police said it would likely be investigated as hate-motivated.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police report finds hate crimes are on the rise'
Toronto Police report finds hate crimes are on the rise
CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultRacismToronto crimeTPSToronto assaultanti-asianHate Motivated AssaultOlive AvenueDoris Avenuedoris avenue assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers