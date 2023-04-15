Suspect uttered anti-Asian slurs, assaulted victim causing serious injury: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are in the early stages of an investigation after a man was reportedly assaulted by someone who hurled racial slurs at him.

In a tweet, Toronto police said that an assault was reported in the area of Doris and Olive avenues in Toronto just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers received reports that a man had assaulted someone and uttered racial slurs. Toronto paramedics said a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Toronto police told Global News that the suspect had used anti-Asian slurs. They said that, although a knife was reportedly involved, early signs suggest the incident would be considered aggravated assault.

Police said the suspect was around five-foot-eight in height with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and jeans.

Investigators had not been assigned to the case as of 9 p.m. on Friday evening, but police said it would likely be investigated as hate-motivated.