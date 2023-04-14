Calgary police looking for witness to April 4 assault

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking to speak with a witness whom investigators believe witnessed an assault earlier this month.

At around 9:10 a.m. on April 4, a suspect entered a residential building in the Harvest Hills community and approached a woman.

After a physical struggle, police said the man assaulted the woman.

The woman was able to call police for help and the suspect fled the area before their arrival.

Investigators are looking to speak with a man who was making deliveries in the area at the time of the incident, who may have information that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information of the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.