Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police looking for witness to April 4 assault

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 6:52 pm
A photo of a witness Calgary police believe was witness to an assault on April 4, 2023. View image in full screen
A photo of a witness Calgary police believe was witness to an assault on April 4, 2023. handout / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are looking to speak with a witness whom investigators believe witnessed an assault earlier this month.

At around 9:10 a.m. on April 4, a suspect entered a residential building in the Harvest Hills community and approached a woman.

After a physical struggle, police said the man assaulted the woman.

The woman was able to call police for help and the suspect fled the area before their arrival.

Read more: Calgary police charge man with kidnapping, sexual assault following rural property investigation

Investigators are looking to speak with a man who was making deliveries in the area at the time of the incident, who may have information that could help with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information of the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Police chief reassures Calgarians following run of violent crimes: ‘Calgary remains a safe city’'
Police chief reassures Calgarians following run of violent crimes: ‘Calgary remains a safe city’
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgaryCalgary Assaultassault witnessHeritage Hills assaultHeritage Hills assault witness
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers