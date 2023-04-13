Menu

Crime

16-year-old faces 1st degree murder charge in Lakeshore, Ont. death

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 2:50 pm
A set of police lights View image in full screen
Police lights at night. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
Police said the victim and accused were known to each other after a 16-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder in Lakeshore, Ont.

Under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), Essex County police began an investigation into the death on Wednesday.

Neither the age nor identity of the deceased has been released.

Read more: Boy, 15, charged after 4 armed robberies at Brampton convenience stores

In an email to Global News, investigators said that they won’t be saying anything more at this time to “protect the victim’s and family’s privacy.”

The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.

No details about the manner of death, when or where it occurred, have been released.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceDeathYouth Crimemurder chargelakeshoreyouth chargedEssex CountyTeen Suspect16-year-old1st Degree Murder
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

