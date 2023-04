See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors are out of the NBA’s play-in tournament after dropping a 109-105 decision to the Chicago Bulls.

The loss ends a season that saw the Raptors go 41-41 and finish as the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference.

More coming.