Suspect in parking attendant assault at SaskTel Centre turns himself in

The man accused of attacking a parking attendant at the SaskTel Centre earlier this month turned himself in on Monday.

He was charged with assault after an 18-year-old attendant was kicked, pushed and yelled at following a hockey game between the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats on April 2.

0:43 Confrontational patron appears to kick SaskTel parking staff following hockey game

Video footage on social media shot from the SaskTel Centre parking lot recorded the assault, including a man throwing the attendant’s traffic batons before walking back to his pickup truck.

“We are aware of the unfortunate situation between a fan and members of our parking team that occurred following yesterday’s event. The matter is currently being investigated by police and we will respect the privacy of those employees involved,” the SaskTel Centre told Global News in a statement the day after the assault.

Neither Global News nor the SaskTel Centre could confirm what spurred the confrontation.

The Saskatoon Police Service also sent out a statement following the incident, saying it was investigating.

“We’re aware of video circulating on social media showing a physical confrontation between two parking attendants and the driver of a pickup truck following the conclusion of a sporting event on April 2, 2023. At this time, we have received related reports and are continuing to investigate,” read the statement.

Charges were not laid until the man turned himself in.

— with files from Global News’ Brody Langager