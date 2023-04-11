Menu

Canada

Jackie Vautour’s family’s belongings boxed up from Kouchibouguac National Park

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 11, 2023 7:55 pm
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: April 11
Global News at 6 New Brunswick from April 11, 2023.
Parks Canada says the personal belongings of the family of a man who laid claim to land in New Brunswick’s Kouchibouguac National Park are being removed.

It says in a Tuesday evening statement that Jackie Vautour’s “family’s belongings are being carefully boxed and securely stored outside of the national park.”

Vautour died in 2021 and the Crown agency says it will ensure his family has the details on how to retrieve their belongings.

Read more: Deadline passes, but family of Jackie Vautour remains in Kouchibouguac National Park

Parks Canada had given the family until March 31, 2022, to remove their belongings from the park and said it would take “necessary steps” to end the “illegal occupation.”

Jackie Vautour, second from left, talks strategy with friends in his tiny hut in Kouchibouguac National Park, N.B. on April 3, 1980. A showdown is looming between Parks Canada and the family of the late Jackie Vautour over the ownership of land in Fundy National Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tim Clark View image in full screen
The Vautours have claimed they are Acadian-Metis and have the permission of Steven Augustine, a hereditary chief of the Mi’kmaq Grand Council, to remain on the property for more than 50 years.

However, Mi’kmaq chiefs in New Brunswick have said they hold title to the land that includes the park and the rights have not been extended to the Vautours or the Acadian-Metis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2023.

Parks CanadaKouchibouguac National ParkJackie VautourMi'kmaq Grand Councilacadian-metisParks Canada Jackie Vautour
© 2023 The Canadian Press

