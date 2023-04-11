Mudslide closes section of Highway 3 in B.C. near Christina Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A mudslide has closed a section of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

That’s according to DriveBC, which posted the information on social media on Tuesday afternoon, just after 3:30 p.m.

DriveBC says the closure is just north of Christina Lake, between East Lake Drive and Paulson Bridge, and that no detour is available. Both lanes of travel are affected.

An assessment is in progress and an update will be issued later Tuesday afternoon.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.