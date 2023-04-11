Menu

Mudslide closes section of Highway 3 in B.C. near Christina Lake

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 7:36 pm
A map showing the location of the mudslide along Highway 3, just north of Christina Lake, B.C. View image in full screen
A map showing the location of the mudslide along Highway 3, just north of Christina Lake, B.C. DriveBC
A mudslide has closed a section of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

That’s according to DriveBC, which posted the information on social media on Tuesday afternoon, just after 3:30 p.m.

Read more: Semi crashes into Kelowna, B.C. townhome

DriveBC says the closure is just north of Christina Lake, between East Lake Drive and Paulson Bridge, and that no detour is available. Both lanes of travel are affected.

An assessment is in progress and an update will be issued later Tuesday afternoon.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

Click to play video: 'Rockslide along Highway 3 west of Keremeos'
Rockslide along Highway 3 west of Keremeos
TrafficBC Interiorsouthern interiorHighway 3drivebcchristina lakeBC Mudslidehighway 3 mudslidemudslide closes highway
