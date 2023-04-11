Menu

Canada

Fisherman finds human remains along Thames River, police investigating

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted April 11, 2023 1:58 pm
A file photo of a police car and police tape. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after human remains were found by a resident fishing along the bank of the Thames River in Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation on Monday, April 10, 2023. File / Global News
Police are investigating after human remains were found by a resident fishing along the bank of the Thames River in Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation on Monday.

The Oneida Nation Police Service, as well as Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police, were called to River Road around 6:18 p.m.

In working in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, a post-mortem examination is set to be conducted in an attempt to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

“The investigation is in the early stages and more information will be released when it becomes available,” OPP wrote in a statement.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

