Fisherman finds human remains along Thames River, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after human remains were found by a resident fishing along the bank of the Thames River in Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation on Monday.

The Oneida Nation Police Service, as well as Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police, were called to River Road around 6:18 p.m.

In working in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, a post-mortem examination is set to be conducted in an attempt to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

“The investigation is in the early stages and more information will be released when it becomes available,” OPP wrote in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.