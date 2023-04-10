Menu

Crime

London, Ont. police investigate 2nd stabbing incident in as many days

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 10, 2023 2:22 pm
Picture of police cruiser baring the words "London Police." View image in full screen
London police cruiser. File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL
London, Ont., police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place in the city’s east end.

Police said around 1:45 a.m. Monday, a man had been stabbed in the area of Gore and Clarke roads.

He was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Man arrested, home broken into, occupant stabbed, London, Ont. police say

This comes a day after police launched another stabbing investigation after a home was broken into and the person who lives there was stabbed.

Police responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a residence on Maitland Street.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

PoliceStabbingInvestigationLondon PoliceLondon crimeStabLondon Stabbinglondon police stabbing
