Hydro One restores power to over 100,000 people after Ontario storm

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted April 5, 2023 8:28 pm
Ontario's Hydro One crews dealt with several power outages Wednesday due to high winds and freezing rain. View image in full screen
Ontario's Hydro One crews dealt with several power outages Wednesday due to high winds and freezing rain. File / Global News
Hydro One workers were busy as a brutal thunderstorm swept across southeastern Ontario Wednesday.

Damaging winds, lightning strikes and the accretion of freezing rain left hundreds of thousands of people without power.

According to Hydro One, crews responded to numerous outages throughout the province and restored power to more than 112,000 customers throughout the day.

Read more: Spring is almost here, but not before another big storm hits Eastern Canada

At the time of this writing, Hydro One said there were still at least 120,000 people across the province without power, and that they were working on restoring it.

With the cold wet weather expected to continue into the evening, the company says residents should expect more damage and outages.

They also want people to be safe around any downed power lines and to contact the appropriate authorities to deal with power line damage.

Click to play video: 'Toronto gets hit with spring storm, heavy flooding in some parts'
Toronto gets hit with spring storm, heavy flooding in some parts
OntarioKingstonWeatherRainStormFreezing RainPower OutageHydro OneHYDROPowerSpring StormSoutheast Ontario
