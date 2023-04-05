Hydro One restores power to over 100,000 people after Ontario storm

Send this page to someone via email

Hydro One workers were busy as a brutal thunderstorm swept across southeastern Ontario Wednesday.

Damaging winds, lightning strikes and the accretion of freezing rain left hundreds of thousands of people without power.

According to Hydro One, crews responded to numerous outages throughout the province and restored power to more than 112,000 customers throughout the day.

At the time of this writing, Hydro One said there were still at least 120,000 people across the province without power, and that they were working on restoring it.

With the cold wet weather expected to continue into the evening, the company says residents should expect more damage and outages.

Story continues below advertisement

They also want people to be safe around any downed power lines and to contact the appropriate authorities to deal with power line damage.