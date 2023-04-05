Menu

Crime

Man charged with first-degree murder in relation to northwest Calgary shooting

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 5, 2023 12:30 pm
Kennedi Musqua (left) and Stallone Musqua (right) at Kennedi's graduation dance. Stallone was killed in a northwest Calgary shooting on New Year's Day. View image in full screen
Kennedi Musqua (left) and Stallone Musqua (right) at Kennedi's graduation dance. Stallone was killed in a northwest Calgary shooting on New Year's Day. Courtesy of Kennedi Musqua.
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to a fatal shooting in the northwest Calgary community of Ranchlands on New Year’s Day.

According to the Calgary Police Service, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Ranchlands area at around 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 1.

They arrived at the 6900 block of Ranchero Road N.W. to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds and Stallone Leonard Mark Clare (known as Stallone Musqua to family and friends) was declared dead at the scene.

Read more: Calgary shooting victim remembered as hardworking family man: ‘He was just a great dad’

The other man was taken to hospital in serious condition, police said. He has since recovered from his injuries.

The incident is believed to be targeted.

On Wednesday, police said a man was arrested in relation to the incident.

Samiul Turzo, 20, was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree murder. Turzo was also charged with the attempted murder of the other man who was injured.

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceFatal ShootingRanchlandsnorthwest calgary shootingranchlands calgary shooting
