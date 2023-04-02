Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Exhibition honouring Ukrainian students killed in war available at Western University

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 2, 2023 2:53 pm
A diploma in the exhibition “Unissued Diplomas” belonging to 18-year-old Valentyn Yakymchuk, who lost his life due to the war. View image in full screen
A diploma in the exhibition “Unissued Diplomas” belonging to 18-year-old Valentyn Yakymchuk, who lost his life due to the war. Unissued Diplomas
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An exhibition at Western University is honouring students who lost their lives in Ukraine due to the war.

The Unissued Diplomas exhibition originally began in Ukraine and is now available at over 45 universities across the world, including at Western.

Read more: Western University unveils $600K in financial support for students impacted by Ukraine crisis

Madeleine Spezowka of Western’s Ukrainian Students’ Association says it features diplomas for 36 students who lost their lives.

“It goes over their age, when they were killed, what they were studying and when they would’ve graduated.”

According to its website, Unissued Diplomas was created “to remind the world about the ongoing war and the price Ukrainians pay daily in their fight for freedom.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Former Western University student serving in Ukraine calls for more international help

The exhibition at Western University is on display at Weldon Library and will be available until the end of June.

Trending Now

The diplomas are also available for viewing on the Unused Diplomas website.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs 

Click to play video: 'Unissued diplomas hang at U of S for Ukrainian students who will never graduate'
Unissued diplomas hang at U of S for Ukrainian students who will never graduate
UkraineLondonUkraine warWestern UniversityExhibitionunissued diplomasWestern University Unissued Diplomas
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers