Exhibition honouring Ukrainian students killed in war available at Western University

Send this page to someone via email

An exhibition at Western University is honouring students who lost their lives in Ukraine due to the war.

The Unissued Diplomas exhibition originally began in Ukraine and is now available at over 45 universities across the world, including at Western.

Madeleine Spezowka of Western’s Ukrainian Students’ Association says it features diplomas for 36 students who lost their lives.

“It goes over their age, when they were killed, what they were studying and when they would’ve graduated.”

According to its website, Unissued Diplomas was created “to remind the world about the ongoing war and the price Ukrainians pay daily in their fight for freedom.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Former Western University student serving in Ukraine calls for more international help

The exhibition at Western University is on display at Weldon Library and will be available until the end of June.

The diplomas are also available for viewing on the Unused Diplomas website.

— with files from 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs