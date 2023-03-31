Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 person dead after serious collision on Highway 2A near High River, Alta.

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted March 31, 2023 12:25 pm
A serious collision closed parts of Highway 2A near High River, Alta., on Friday morning. View image in full screen
A serious collision closed parts of Highway 2A near High River, Alta., on Friday morning. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A serious collision closed parts of Highway 2A near High River, Alta., on Friday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, the collision involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle. Officers reported heavy fog in the area.

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m., according to EMS.

Highway 2A is not passable between 434 Avenue east and Highway 543 east, Mounties said. The collision happened at the Cargill entrance.

Read more: Some B.C. drivers wait months for repairs as autobody shops face labour, supply chain issues

An EMS spokesperson confirmed there were two occupants in the passenger vehicle. An adult male was flown to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

Another adult from that vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Motorists should expect delays as RCMP officers investigate the collision.

Trending Now

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Crash with semi kills 4 teens near Gilbert Plains: Manitoba RCMP'
Crash with semi kills 4 teens near Gilbert Plains: Manitoba RCMP
CalgaryHigh RiverAlberta highwaysHighway 2AHigh River collisionHighway 2A collisionhighway crash Albertahigh river highway crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers