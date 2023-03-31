1 person dead after serious collision on Highway 2A near High River, Alta.

A serious collision closed parts of Highway 2A near High River, Alta., on Friday morning.
According to an RCMP news release, the collision involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle. Officers reported heavy fog in the area.
The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m., according to EMS.
Highway 2A is not passable between 434 Avenue east and Highway 543 east, Mounties said. The collision happened at the Cargill entrance.
An EMS spokesperson confirmed there were two occupants in the passenger vehicle. An adult male was flown to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.
Another adult from that vehicle was declared dead at the scene.
Motorists should expect delays as RCMP officers investigate the collision.
