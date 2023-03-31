Menu

Canada

Montreal Alouettes sign Canadian defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy to extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2023 9:58 am
The Montreal Alouettes signed Canadian defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy to a contract extension through the 2025 CFL season.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound Dequoy had 38 tackles and four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) in 17 starts at safety.

The 28-year-old also added four special-teams tackles.

The Alouettes selected Dequoy in the second round, No. 14 overall, in the 2020 CFL draft out of the University of Montreal.

Read more: Mark Weightman returns as president/CEO of the Montreal Alouettes

The league didn’t play that season due to the global pandemic and Dequoy attended the Green Bay Packers’ rookie game.

He appeared in eight games with Montreal in 2021.

“Marc-Antoine is one of the fastest players in our league, and is bursting with talent,” said Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia. “We are very pleased with this contract extension, as he will be with us for several years, and he will continue to assert himself both on and off the field.”

CFLFootballCanadian Football LeagueMontreal AlouettesCanadian Footballuniversite de montrealUniversity of MontrealMarc-Antoine DequoyMarc-Antoine Dequoy Alouettes
© 2023 The Canadian Press

