Man, 18, arrested in alleged assault with weapon in Huron Heights: London, Ont. police

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody late Thursday morning in connection with an alleged assault involving a weapon in London’s northeast end, police said.
The alleged assault happened around 10 a.m. in the 1300-block of Highbury Avenue, north of Huron Street, involving a male victim who suffered minor injuries, police said.
In a statement, police said a neighbouring school was advised of the incident, and a suspect was taken into custody nearby. Montcalm Secondary School is located nearby.
No further information has been provided, including any pending charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
