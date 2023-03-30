Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Farmers closer to carbon pricing exemptions after House passes bill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2023 2:28 pm
carbon-pricing-exemption-farmers-house-bill View image in full screen
In this photo taken using a drone, a farmer works a field in Mississippi Mills, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A private member’s bill that would create specific carve-outs for farmers in Canada’s carbon pricing scheme has passed in the House of Commons.

The bill would exempt farmers from paying for emissions from natural gas and propane they use for certain activities performed on their farms, such as drying grain, preparing feed, irrigating and heating barns.

It passed with the support of Conservative, NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Green Party MPs, with a few Liberals, including agriculture committee chair Kody Blois, joining the opposition parties to vote in favour.

Read more: The federal carbon tax is set to rise April 1. How will that affect gas prices?

The bill was introduced by Conservative MP Ben Lobb in February 2022 and would not exempt farmers from the carbon price for activities performed off-site. It will now be debated in the Senate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Farmer groups have said they are facing rising production costs, and the proposed law would give them critical financial relief from rising costs.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau maintains that the federal government is helping farmers reduce their carbon footprints and ease financial burdens through a $3.5-billion sustainable agricultural partnership with provinces.

More on Canada
Carbon PricingEmissionscanada farmingcarbon pricing canadacarbon pricing billcarbon pricing exemptioncarbon pricing exemption farmerscarbon pricing scheme canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers