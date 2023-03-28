1 adult, 1 youth face assault and weapon charge after London homeowner shot with BB pellets

Send this page to someone via email

Two London, Ont., residents, including one youth, were arrested over the weekend in relation to a weapons investigation involving a replica firearm.

On Saturday. at 9:10 p.m., police say a man was in his home on Admiral Drive when he heard objects striking the windows. After looking outside, he reportedly located a number of BB pellets.

According to investigators, the man heard people run from the area and hopped into his vehicle in an attempt to follow the suspects. Upon locating them, the homeowner got out of his vehicle and was surrounded by a number of individuals, including the two suspect males, police say.

The homeowner was reportedly struck by BB pellets and was also assaulted, sustaining minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspects fled from the area and police were notified.

According to police, the suspects and the victim were known to each other and after obtaining physical descriptions, the two suspects were arrested.

An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were charged jointly with assault with a weapon.

“Under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Ace, the adult will not be named, as doing so could potentially identify the youth involved in this matter,” police said in a statement.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in May.