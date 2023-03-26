Menu

Share

Comments

Video link
Headline link
Canada

3 sent to Vancouver hospital after vehicle collides with pedestrians Saturday evening

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 26, 2023 2:11 pm
Vancouver police were on the scene investigating the collision Saturday night.
Vancouver police were on the scene investigating the collision Saturday night. Global News
Three people were sent to hospital, with two of them in critical condition, after a vehicle collided with the pedestrians Saturday night.

BC Emergency Health Services said it received a call around 7 p.m. for a collision near East Hastings Street and Campbell Avenue in downtown Vancouver.

PEDs struck vancouver View image in full screen
The vehicle damaged at the scene showed Uber and Lyft decals on the windshield. Global News

Footage from the scene shows a white Nissan hatchback car with a heavily cracked windshield, also sporting Uber and Lyft decals.

Vancouver police said they are investigating the incident.

Click to play video: 'Suspect at large after pedestrian killed in Abbotsford hit-and-run'
Suspect at large after pedestrian killed in Abbotsford hit-and-run
