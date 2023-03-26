3 sent to Vancouver hospital after vehicle collides with pedestrians Saturday evening

Three people were sent to hospital, with two of them in critical condition, after a vehicle collided with the pedestrians Saturday night.
BC Emergency Health Services said it received a call around 7 p.m. for a collision near East Hastings Street and Campbell Avenue in downtown Vancouver.
Footage from the scene shows a white Nissan hatchback car with a heavily cracked windshield, also sporting Uber and Lyft decals.
Vancouver police said they are investigating the incident.
