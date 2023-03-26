3 sent to Vancouver hospital after vehicle collides with pedestrians Saturday evening

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three people were sent to hospital, with two of them in critical condition, after a vehicle collided with the pedestrians Saturday night.

BC Emergency Health Services said it received a call around 7 p.m. for a collision near East Hastings Street and Campbell Avenue in downtown Vancouver.

View image in full screen The vehicle damaged at the scene showed Uber and Lyft decals on the windshield. Global News

Story continues below advertisement

Footage from the scene shows a white Nissan hatchback car with a heavily cracked windshield, also sporting Uber and Lyft decals.

Vancouver police said they are investigating the incident.