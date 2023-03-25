UNB Varsity Reds men’s hockey team clinches ninth national championship

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the ninth winning final buzzer for the University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds Men’s Hockey team, but no less sweet. It’s a feeling that never gets old.

The team clinched the 2023 University Cup.

“I think all-in-all it was one of our best games of the year and luckily it was in the national finals,” said team captain Jason Willms.

In the third period, the University of Alberta’s Golden Bears held the Reds to a one goal lead. With just about six minutes left, the reds would make it a a two-goal deficit.

View image in full screen The team beat the University of Alberta men’s team — which held them to a one goal lead until the final six minutes of the game. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

Ninety seconds later, the game winning goal came off Austen Keating’s stick. The teams captain, Jason Willms, said the turning point was the second goal.

“Obviously one of our biggest rivals in the University of Alberta so to be part of a game like that was something that was pretty special,” he said. “It was nice to break through and get a big goal.”

Willms said it was nice to add to the team’s legacy as one of the most successful university hockey teams.

“It was a really special moment to be able to add that ninth to the very historic program we got here,” he said.

The team’s coach Gardiner MacDougall has led the team to eight of it’s nine championships. He is also fresh off a major victory with the Saint John Sea Dogs and the Memorial Cup tournament.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. I think I used the word special but it was very very special. The group just played so well,” he said on Saturday.

View image in full screen The Varsity Reds Men’s Hockey team have also won 19 AUS championships. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

MacDougall is tied with Tom Watt – who had 15 seasons with the University of Toronto – for the most championship game appearances. He ties Clare Drake – the former coach of the Alberta Golden Bears – for most tournament games.

He credits much of his success to his players, staff and the community.

“I think when you love something, you put 100% commitment into it,” MacDougall said, adding the players and team works hard to be the best.

In addition to nine national championships, the Varsity Reds Men’s hockey team has won 19 Atlantic University Sport championships, the most recent in 2022.