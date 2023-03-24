Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police find discarded bear spray, crack after chase with suspect

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 3:20 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg man faces numerous charges after an early morning police chase through the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood on Friday.

Police said officers spotted a suspicious vehicle on the road just before 1 a.m. As they approached it, the driver made a sudden lane change and turn, before eventually stopping on Home Street.

The driver left the vehicle — which police say was reported stolen from Miravista Drive two days earlier — and took off on foot, dumping a number of items as he ran.

Read more: RCMP seize crack cocaine, other drugs after traffic stop in Portage La Prairie, Man.

Police said they retrieved a bear spray can with altered labelling and 38 grams of crack cocaine, worth an estimated $3,000.

The suspect, 38, was tracked down to the 700 block of Arlington Street with the help of the Air1 police helicopter, where he was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is in custody, facing charges of cocaine possession, possessing a weapon, operating a conveyance while prohibited and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Click to play video: 'Bear spray attacks continue in Winnipeg'
Bear spray attacks continue in Winnipeg
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceStolen VehiclePolice Chasecrime in winnipegBear SprayCrack Cocaine
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers