Winnipeg police find discarded bear spray, crack after chase with suspect

A Winnipeg man faces numerous charges after an early morning police chase through the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood on Friday.

Police said officers spotted a suspicious vehicle on the road just before 1 a.m. As they approached it, the driver made a sudden lane change and turn, before eventually stopping on Home Street.

The driver left the vehicle — which police say was reported stolen from Miravista Drive two days earlier — and took off on foot, dumping a number of items as he ran.

Police said they retrieved a bear spray can with altered labelling and 38 grams of crack cocaine, worth an estimated $3,000.

The suspect, 38, was tracked down to the 700 block of Arlington Street with the help of the Air1 police helicopter, where he was arrested.

The man is in custody, facing charges of cocaine possession, possessing a weapon, operating a conveyance while prohibited and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.