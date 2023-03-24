Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police release images of person, vehicle of interest in northeast road rage assault

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 2:37 pm
CCTV images of a person and vehicle of interest in a Calgary road rage assault on Feb. 24, 2023. View image in full screen
CCTV images of a person and vehicle of interest in a Calgary road rage assault on Feb. 24, 2023. handout / Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police have released CCTV images of people of interest in a recent road rage assault incident, and more accurate details of where the assault took place.

Police said they hope anyone with information about the incident will come forward.

At around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 24, a person was driving through the intersection of 9 Street and 64 Avenue N.E. in a black 202 Mazda 3 hatchback, trying to leave the Deerfoot City parking lot.

The vehicle in front of him didn’t proceed on an advanced green and the hatchback driver honked his horn to get their attention.

Read more: Calgary police seek dashcam footage of northeast road rage assault

After this interaction, the suspect’s vehicle, now believed to be a white Nissan Rogue SUV of the 2018-2022 model year, followed the victim, gesturing him to pull over.

Story continues below advertisement

The black hatchback pulled over into the Save-On-Foods parking lot in Hunterhorn Plaza, at 40 Hunterhorn Drive N.E.

Previous information from police said the driver pulled into the Canadian Tire gas station at 596 64 Avenue N.E.

Click to play video: 'Calgary shooting believed to be motivated by road rage: police'
Calgary shooting believed to be motivated by road rage: police

Police said as the victim exited his hatchback, he was assaulted by the suspects, leaving him with significant injuries to his legs, head and face.

Trending Now

Calgary police released a CCTV image of what they believe was a driver of the white SUV, who they say is a person of interest along with the passenger.

CCTV images of a person and vehicle of interest in a Calgary road rage assault on Feb. 24, 2023. View image in full screen
CCTV images of a person and vehicle of interest in a Calgary road rage assault on Feb. 24, 2023. handout / Calgary Police Service

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, or who has further information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceAssaultRoad RageCalgary road rage assaulthunterhorn plaza
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers