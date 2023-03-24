Calgary police release images of person, vehicle of interest in northeast road rage assault

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have released CCTV images of people of interest in a recent road rage assault incident, and more accurate details of where the assault took place.

Police said they hope anyone with information about the incident will come forward.

At around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 24, a person was driving through the intersection of 9 Street and 64 Avenue N.E. in a black 202 Mazda 3 hatchback, trying to leave the Deerfoot City parking lot.

The vehicle in front of him didn’t proceed on an advanced green and the hatchback driver honked his horn to get their attention.

Read more: Calgary police seek dashcam footage of northeast road rage assault

After this interaction, the suspect’s vehicle, now believed to be a white Nissan Rogue SUV of the 2018-2022 model year, followed the victim, gesturing him to pull over.

Story continues below advertisement

The black hatchback pulled over into the Save-On-Foods parking lot in Hunterhorn Plaza, at 40 Hunterhorn Drive N.E.

Previous information from police said the driver pulled into the Canadian Tire gas station at 596 64 Avenue N.E.

2:40 Calgary shooting believed to be motivated by road rage: police

Police said as the victim exited his hatchback, he was assaulted by the suspects, leaving him with significant injuries to his legs, head and face.

Calgary police released a CCTV image of what they believe was a driver of the white SUV, who they say is a person of interest along with the passenger.

View image in full screen CCTV images of a person and vehicle of interest in a Calgary road rage assault on Feb. 24, 2023. handout / Calgary Police Service

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage, or who has further information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.