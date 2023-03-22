Halifax police investigate after home shot at in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a residence was shot at overnight in Dartmouth.
In a release, police say officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Bras D’or Lane around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday.
“Officers attended the scene and located a residence that had been shot at,” the release said. “There were no injuries as a result of this shooting and police have no suspect information at this time.”
Police have since left the scene and are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
