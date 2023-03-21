Grocery store in Kelowna fined for selling tobacco to minor

Send this page to someone via email

A grocery store in Kelowna has been fined for selling tobacco to a minor.

On its website, Interior Health posted the $575 penalty to the Safeway branch on Bernard Avenue. The fine was issued on March 2 in what was a sting operation.

Interior Health said it “hires test shoppers who are minors (usually 15-17 years old) who work with our enforcement officers to test retailers that sell tobacco and vape products.”

The health agency noted that after a ticket has been issued, the retailer can dispute it.

“Interior Health follows a progressive enforcement approach and prior to issuing a ticket, the retailer will receive a warning letter with no fine.”

Global News reached out to Interior Health, asking if it received complaints about this grocery store selling tobacco to minors before handing out the fine, and how often it sets up sting operations.

Interior Health said it didn’t receive any complaints about the store prior to the fine, but added that all retailers are made aware of its minor test shopping program.

“Interior Health and the other health authorities in B.C. use a minor test shopping program to test retailers and ensure that proper photo ID is produced by the purchaser prior to the sale of tobacco and vaping products,” Interior Health told Global News. “This program is a key tool in protecting youth from accessing tobacco and vapour products.”

The health agency also said its program runs throughout the year, with most retailers receiving two or three compliance checks per year.

Global News has reached out to Sobeys Inc., the parent company of Safeway.