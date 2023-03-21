Menu

Canada

Families of Montreal fire victims could face long wait for answers, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2023 10:59 am
Click to play video: 'Calls for stricter Airbnb regulations following deadly fire in Old Montreal'
Calls for stricter Airbnb regulations following deadly fire in Old Montreal
WATCH: The fallout continues following a fire in Old Montreal last week that killed at least one person and has the families of six others fearing the worst. Authorities continue to search the wreckage for the remains of six missing people as Montreal’s mayor lashed out at AirBnB. As Global’s Dan Spector reports, she is demanding stricter rules for short-term rentals. Global's Dan Spector reports.
Police say the families of the presumed victims of a deadly fire in Old Montreal could be facing a long wait for answers, as investigators are working to enter a building described as a “scene of destruction.”

Insp. David Shane told reporters Tuesday that the unstable structure of the building and the difficulty of recovering bodies could mean an agonizing delay for the loved ones of the people missing.

Read more: Airbnb criticized after 1 killed, 6 missing after Montreal building destroyed by fire

One woman has been found dead and six people remain missing after a fire swept through the historic building in Old Montreal last Thursday.

Shane says several floors of the building collapsed on each other, and because of the risk of further collapse, recovery teams will have to be lifted by crane into the building.

Fire and police investigators explored the scene Monday with the help of cameras and visual inspections from the outside but did not recover any more victims.

Read more: Demolition of Old Montreal building to begin as police search for victims of fire

A spokeswoman for the city’s forensics lab says the process to identify victims could also be complex, and could rely in part upon dental records and DNA, which will be matched to samples provided by the victims’ families.

Click to play video: 'Old Montreal fire: Body of woman pulled from rubble as questions about Airbnb rentals surface'
Old Montreal fire: Body of woman pulled from rubble as questions about Airbnb rentals surface
© 2023 The Canadian Press

