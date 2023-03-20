Menu

Crime

Huronia West OPP arrest man in child luring and pornography investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 10:25 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Members of the Huronia West OPP detachment made an arrest in a child luring and pornography investigation.

Last Wednesday, police were called by a minor who alleged the male suspect possessed various forms of child pornography.

As the investigation continued, police say they learned that the man was attempting to lure the victim using various methods.

Huronia West OPP’s crime unit identified a suspect, and various search warrants were executed at the man’s home.

Read more: 1 dead, 6 in hospital after serious crash on Hwy 89

Police seized several items for forensic analysis, including a cell phone and tablet.

A 21-year-old man from Paisley, Ont., has been charged with transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 16, luring a person under 16, and possessing of child pornography.

The man was held for a bail hearing and released on strict conditions while awaiting his next court date.

The investigation is ongoing.

OPPChild PornographyChild LuringChild PornHuronia West OppOntario Provincal PolicePornHuronia Detachment of the Ontario Provial Police
