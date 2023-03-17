Menu

Crime

Family outraged over 2-year sentence for man who killed Josh Pashe: ‘A slap in the face’

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 8:56 pm
Dawson McKay plead guilty Friday to manslaughter in the shooting death of Josh Pashe, 26 in September 2021. Pashe's family is angry Pashe was sentenced to two years less a day, with time served.
Dawson McKay plead guilty Friday to manslaughter in the shooting death of Josh Pashe, 26 in September 2021. Pashe's family is angry Pashe was sentenced to two years less a day, with time served. Winnipeg Police Service
It’s a sentencing the family of Josh Pashe says won’t bring them any closure, almost two years after he was killed outside a Winnipeg convivence store.

Pashe, 26, was shot and killed outside a store on Salter Street in September 2021 following an argument with a man police say he’d never met before.

Read more: Man dies following early-morning shooting in Winnipeg’s north end

That man, Dawson McKay, was sentenced to two years less a day, plus time served, after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a Winnipeg court room Friday.

Pashe’s mother-in-law Coleen Rajotte calls the sentence “a slap in the face.”

Click to play video: 'Teen arrested in connection with Amherst homicide'
Teen arrested in connection with Amherst homicide

“To say that we are angry, disappointed, is an understatement,” she told 680 CJOB after the sentencing Friday.

McKay, who was 21 at the time of the shooting, was originally charged with second-degree murder.

He was captured by police in December 2021, roughly two months after a Canad-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Read more: Winnipeg man wanted for second-degree murder: Police

Rajotte, who was in the courtroom Friday along with her husband Wayne Faithful, says McKay’s sentence followed deal made between his lawyers and prosecutors.

The family is angry they weren’t given advanced notice a plea deal had been made, Rajotte said.

She says that anger was multiplied Friday when McKay was asked in court if he had remorse.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police forensics team, homicide unit investigate Amherst Street shooting'
Winnipeg police forensics team, homicide unit investigate Amherst Street shooting

“He just stood there looking like he did not care,” she said.

“I was a few feet away from him and could see the expression on his face.

“To be so close to the person that took our son in law’s life … you can’t describe it.”

Read more: Winnipeg police arrest suspect in fatal September shooting

Pashe, who had a daughter with Rajotte and Faithful’s daughter, had recently graduated from a carpentry program, was working full-time, and had just gotten an apartment a few blocks away from his in-laws at the time of his death, Rajotte said.

Trending Now

His daughter is now four years old.

Faithful says his granddaughter was too young to remember her father before he was killed.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate fatal shooting on Beverly Street'
Winnipeg police investigate fatal shooting on Beverly Street

“We’re left with trying to keep his memory alive,” he said Friday.

“We just have to keep going ahead in regards to making sure that she has the complete picture of who her father was truly was.”

Rajotte says their daughter is “without words” over the sentencing.

Read more: Winnipeg police say identified victims in alleged serial murder case likely at landfill north of city

Ultimately, she said the sentence laid down Friday has left the family unable to find peace.

“We are just very, very upset and disappointed in the justice system that someone who took the life of Joshua Pashe at the age of 26 years, gets two years,” she said.

“It’s just awful to know that this murderer will be out on the streets in two years.”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate homicide at Manwin Hotel'
Winnipeg police investigate homicide at Manwin Hotel
HomicideWinnipeg crimeManitoba courtsSalter StreetColleen RajotteDawson McKayJosh PasheWayne Faithful
