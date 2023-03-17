Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Aly Bear

By Chris Carr Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 7:15 pm
Shaping Saskatchewan: Aly Bear
Aly Bear is the third Vice Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and is the first lawyer to come from the Dakota White Cap first nation.
This week on Shaping Saskatchewan we sit down with Aly Bear.

Bear is the third Vice Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations. She is also the first lawyer to come from the Dakota White Cap First Nation.

Bear says she defines a good leader as someone who leads by example.

“I am one of the oldest of all my cousins. On my dad’s side, I have 35 cousins. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. And so, I find it important that I am trying to do the best I can to live a good life,” Bear said.

You can view the full conversation with Aly Bear in our latest Shaping Saskatchewan feature.

Shaping SaskatchewanIndigenous storiesSaskatchewan First NationShaping SaskAly BearIndigenous NationsDakota White cap First Nation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

