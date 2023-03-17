Shaping Saskatchewan: Aly Bear

Send this page to someone via email

This week on Shaping Saskatchewan we sit down with Aly Bear.

Bear is the third Vice Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations. She is also the first lawyer to come from the Dakota White Cap First Nation.

Bear says she defines a good leader as someone who leads by example.

“I am one of the oldest of all my cousins. On my dad’s side, I have 35 cousins. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. And so, I find it important that I am trying to do the best I can to live a good life,” Bear said.

