Crime

Man charged with 3 St. Vital-area sex crimes, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 3:12 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
A Winnipeg man arrested Thursday in connection with two recent incidents in St. Vital has also been charged in the sexual assault of a young girl in the area last December, police say.

The man is now facing three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

On Dec. 19, 2022, police began investigating a report that the girl, 11, was returning to her apartment after walking her dog when an unknown man followed her into the building and touched her in a sexual manner.

Police said after they had identified the suspect in that incident, two more reports were made — on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week — of sexual offences they allege were committed by a person they believe to be the same man.

Read more: Winnipeg police seek suspect in attempted kidnapping, sexual assault of teen girl

On Tuesday afternoon, around 4:45 p.m., a teenage girl in the Beliveau neighbourhood reported that she had been followed into an apartment by a man who grabbed and kissed her, but fled the scene when she screamed for help.

Around the same time the next day, a similar incident took place in the same neighbourhood involving a woman in her 20s. The suspect reported being followed into an apartment building before being grabbed from behind, pulled to the ground and touched sexually.

Trending Now

The suspect in this situation also fled when the victim called out for help.

After being charged, police said the suspect was released on a release order as mandated by the Criminal Code.

Girl, 11, sexually assaulted after walking dog in St. Vital, Winnipeg police say

 

 

Sexual AssaultWinnipeg policeWinnipeg Police Servicecrime in winnipegSexual Interferencesuspect arrestedWinnipeg sexual assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

