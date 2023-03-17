Man charged with 3 St. Vital-area sex crimes, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man arrested Thursday in connection with two recent incidents in St. Vital has also been charged in the sexual assault of a young girl in the area last December, police say.

The man is now facing three counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

On Dec. 19, 2022, police began investigating a report that the girl, 11, was returning to her apartment after walking her dog when an unknown man followed her into the building and touched her in a sexual manner.

Police said after they had identified the suspect in that incident, two more reports were made — on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week — of sexual offences they allege were committed by a person they believe to be the same man.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 4:45 p.m., a teenage girl in the Beliveau neighbourhood reported that she had been followed into an apartment by a man who grabbed and kissed her, but fled the scene when she screamed for help.

Around the same time the next day, a similar incident took place in the same neighbourhood involving a woman in her 20s. The suspect reported being followed into an apartment building before being grabbed from behind, pulled to the ground and touched sexually.

The suspect in this situation also fled when the victim called out for help.

After being charged, police said the suspect was released on a release order as mandated by the Criminal Code.

