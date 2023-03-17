Menu

Crime

Brockville, Ont. police seek robbery suspects

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 1:23 pm
Police in Brockville are on the lookout for two suspects in a break and enter at a local business.
The Brockville Police Service is investigating a commercial break and enter that occurred Thursday morning at a local convenience store in the south end of the city.

Police are releasing stills from the video in an effort to identify the suspects involved.

They add that the investigation so far has led them to believe one suspect is male and the other is female.

Tobacco products, lottery tickets and minor other food items were stolen from the business.

Police are asking that anyone who believes they know the identity of the suspects contact Det. Lucas McArthur at 613-342-0127 ext. 4218.

