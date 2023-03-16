Man, 47, charged in suspected hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto

A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on March 9 at around 4:50 p.m., officers received a report of a person with a knife at Wilson Subway Station in the Allen Road and Wilson Avenue area.
Police said a woman was riding on the subway from Vaughan Metropolitan Station when she was approached by the suspect and engaged in a conversation.
Officers said the suspect allegedly became agitated and produced a knife.
According to police, the woman ran from the train at Wilson Subway Station.
“Investigators believe the victim was targeted because of her Muslim faith,” police said in a news release.
Police said on Wednesday, 47-year-old Philip J. Fenton was arrested.
He has been charged with weapons dangerous and assault with a weapon.
Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
