Crime

Man, 47, charged in suspected hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 3:56 pm
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police badge is shown during a press conference in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
A man has been arrested in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on March 9 at around 4:50 p.m., officers received a report of a person with a knife at Wilson Subway Station in the Allen Road and Wilson Avenue area.

Police said a woman was riding on the subway from Vaughan Metropolitan Station when she was approached by the suspect and engaged in a conversation.

Read more: Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated assault investigation in Toronto: police

Officers said the suspect allegedly became agitated and produced a knife.

According to police, the woman ran from the train at Wilson Subway Station.

“Investigators believe the victim was targeted because of her Muslim faith,” police said in a news release.

Police said on Wednesday, 47-year-old Philip J. Fenton was arrested.

He has been charged with weapons dangerous and assault with a weapon.

Trending Now

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Woman recounts violent assault on TTC'
Woman recounts violent assault on TTC
